At Home store coming to former J.C. Penney space at Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center in Abingdon

The Plano, Texas-based At Home, whose website bears the slogan “the home décor superstore,” signed a lease for the former J.C. Penney space earlier this year. Workers have been at the building in recent days, making exterior and interior improvements to the structure, including constructing a new façade around the main entrance. The façade resembles the gable end of a roof, and Martin said it has been designed in the form of a house’s roof line.