ArtsFest returns to Harford Community College

Eight Drawings from the Animated Short Film Crowd Control by Heidi Neff was on display at the Annual Art and Design Faculty and Staff Exhibition at the Chesapeake Gallery at the Student Center on Sunday afternoon. (Shannon Cimino/for Baltimore Sun Media)

A complete ArtsFest program returned Sunday to Harford Community College for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Held in the Chesapeake Theater on campus, the exhibition featured art by HCC faculty and an afterhours reception with a performance by the faculty jazz.

Previously, the college held Winter Doldrums from the early 1990s until it was renamed ArtsFest in February 2020, which was the last time the event took place in its entirety, according to an HCC spokesperson.

The exhibition was held online in 2021 and a smaller, hybrid exhibition was held last year.