Two teens charged in connection to fire at historic Bel Air mansion, state fire marshal office says

Deputy state’s attorney Gavin Patshnick said he was bound against offering details of the alleged arson by law. In Maryland, he explained, juvenile proceedings — from adjudication to the case’s disposition — are hidden from the public. Cases against people under the age of 18 begin in the juvenile justice system unless they involve select types of charges enumerated by statute that can elevate juvenile defendants to being tried as adults. Those crimes include murder, armed robbery, rape and other offenses; arson is not one of them.