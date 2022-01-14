19-year-old arrested in stabbing incident at Edgewood cellular store

On Dec. 7, deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. at the Cricket Wireless store in the 1900 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for a reported stabbing, the sheriff’s office said. There, they found Richard Klunk, 30, of Edgewood, who had been stabbed in the upper body. Medics transported Klunk to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.