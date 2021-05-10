A New York man started filming a traffic stop in Harford County. He was arrested for obstructing and hindering.

He did not plan to speak to the deputies or the person who was stopped when he walked over, Reyes said, adding that he’s never been arrested for filming the police and his goal is to hold them accountable. Reyes is a supporter of the police, he said, but plans to take every action he can to hold them accountable. He has an attorney, although he declined to give the attorney’s name, and will file a civil lawsuit when the time is appropriate, he said.