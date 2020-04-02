Harford police seeking leads in armed robbery of Edgewood 7-Eleven

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two men who allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store in Edgewood Monday.
Police said two men, both in their late teens or early 20s, wearing black clothing with their faces covered, entered the store in the 500 block of Edgewood Road shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.
One of the men displayed a handgun and the two men took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot, police said. The two were last seen running west on Trimble Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kramer at 443-409-3546.
A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for infrmation lading to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible. To be eligible for the reward, submit a tip by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477 or do so online at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or www.p3tips.com.