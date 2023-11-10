The Arc Northern Chesapeake honors employee for serving her country and community

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, The Arc Northern Chesapeake will recognize employee and veteran Corrin Beach. Beach served in the Air Force from 2013 to 2018. She was an airman in Security Forces, deployed to Qatar, but is now The Arc NCR’s quality impact manager.

“Corrin Beach is a wonderful employee and team leader,” said Shawn Kros, president and CEO of The Arc NCR. “Veterans like Corrin are used to multi-tasking, working with a team and getting the job done. They understand integrity, loyalty and service to their community. We are lucky to have several veterans from the U.S. Armed Forces working on our team at The Arc NCR.”

Since leaving the military, Beach, 32, has been living in Forest Hill to be close to her mother, grandmother and brother who also live in Harford County.

A Harford County native, Beach was aware of the Arc NCR’s work in her community, so when Beach left military life and needed to find a new purpose, she joined The Arc Northern Chesapeake.

“I wanted to help people in the community, bring meaning to others,” Beach said. “When I was in the military, I was part of a bigger purpose. When I got out, I found The Arc NCR has given me a new purpose.”

In Beach’s position with The Arc NCR, she oversees programs to make sure the quality of service is delivered and makes sure people who need the organization’s services are connected to teams who can help them.

She has helped people sign up to vote, and has assisted and supported clients in various ways to advocate for themselves.

“The Arc NCR is empowering people with differing abilities to live, work and thrive in the community,” Beach said. “For example, I was able to help someone register to vote for the first time. She was so excited. It made my day.”