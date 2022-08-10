The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region elects four new board members

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has elected four new board members, according to a news release from the organization.

The Arc NCR elected members for the governing board and the foundation board. The governing board establishes policies and goals for The Arc NCR relevant to its mission and purpose, and acts on all business and financial matters. The governing board also plays a critical role in setting the culture and values of The Arc NCR.

The foundation board supports the mission of The Arc NCR. The board shows support through charitable gifts, planned gifts and conducts fundraising activities on behalf of the organization.

The Arc NCR’s new governing board members:

Joseph Bradley is chief executive officer of United Souvenir and Apparel and founder of VisiAlto Capital Partners. Bradley has also served on numerous for-profit and not-for-profit boards during the previous two decades.

Austin Hill, who is a newly appointed director of strategic partnerships at Harford Community College, leads the North Star initiative to provide a college experience for every student in Harford County.

He is also leading the effort to provide workforce development and career training in the Route 40 corridor. Before moving into administration, Hill was a teacher.

The Arc NCR’s new foundation board members:

Tammira Lucas, co-founder of the National Association of Mom Entrepreneurs, is a thought leader and considered a trailblazer among millennial professionals for her innovation and advocacy for women in business, especially moms.

She is also the founder of The Cube Cowork, the largest Black women-owned coworking space in the nation that provides babysitting services, according to her LinkedIn bio. Lucas is an assistant professor at Harford Community College.

Nick Davis is an artist and self-advocate. Davis, 27, grew up in Bel Air and graduated from the Harbour School in 2015.

Davis enjoys drawing cartoons who is passionate about advocating and connecting with other people.

“We are extremely honored to welcome these inspiring professionals and determined advocates to our board of directors,” said Shawn Kros, The Arc NCR’s chief executive. “We look forward to leveraging their various talents and decades of specialized experience to further our mission of empowering people with differing abilities to live, work and thrive in the community.”

For nearly 70 years, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has supported individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from birth through the end of life. The Arc NCR’s board of directors consists of self-advocates, parents and family members of those with differing abilities as well as business professionals from companies who support diversity in their workforce. The organization’s election cycle is annual.