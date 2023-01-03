The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region helps Harford County ‘Angel’ move to a new home

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region ‘Angel’ Jasmine Hall, right, celebrates a move from foster care to a new home with a best friend, Carla. (Handout)

Just days before Christmas, a Harford County woman who has been a part of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region since she was a child in foster care found a new home.

Jasmine Hall, 25, was one of 12 “Arc Angels” with the the social service agency for developmentally disabled people. An Arc Angel is someone who was nominated for embodying the organization’s mission to inspire others with differing abilities, said Kathleen Cairns, an Arc spokesperson.

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s 12 Days of Arc Angels is an annual tradition.

Hall has been a part of the Arc for years. Initially, she was a child in the agency’s Treatment Foster Care program and lived with a foster family in Harford County. After aging out of the program, she moved to a group home operated by The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s community living program.

Hall said her new roommate, Carla, welcomed her, and they have become best friends. They often go shopping at the mall, play games and most recently, decorated a Christmas tree together, the agency said. Also, they both have birthdays in the month of November.

“I really like to have a friend to talk to,” Hall said. “I like having a friend because someone cares about you. We go places together. We celebrated our birthdays.”

Hall is also enrolled in the agency’s employment services.

“Jasmine is learning new employment skills through The Arc NCR to find a job that will be a good fit when she is ready,” CEO Shawn Kros said in a statement. “We have trained dozens of individuals with differing abilities for job placements in Harford and Cecil Counties. We have 62 employers who have hired people we support.”

For close to 70 years, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has empowered people with developmental disabilities to live, work and thrive in the community by providing support services and advocacy to adults, children and their families in Harford and Cecil counties.