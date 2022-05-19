The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region breaks fundraising record for ‘Meet the Need’ campaign

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (Arc NCR) held its 17th annual The Rio Carnival: After d’Arc Gala at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on May 13 where they raised a record-breaking $43,000 for the organization’s ”Meet the Need” campaign, which addresses the mental health needs of people with differing abilities.

“Mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront of our community due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization said on its website. “Our community is currently experiencing a mental health crisis. Resources are overwhelmed, and of those resources, precious few are trained to support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

A total of $204,000 was raised from the gala. Over 300 people attended the fundraiser which included food, music and a live auction with items signed by former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, jewelry and a vacation in Orlando.

The funds will be used to help people with differing abilities in Harford and Cecil counties and their families with a variety of services. The Arc NCR directly supports more than 300 individuals with its adult group home and foster care services.

“The funds raised through events like the gala are essential to help cover the costs for the growing needs in Harford and Cecil counties,”said Shawn Kros, chief executive officer of The Arc NCR. “For example, we support more than a dozen community living homes that require bathroom accessibility. It can cost several thousand dollars to install a walk-in shower and adaptive equipment upgrades to increase independence.”

The gala funds will help The Arc NCR in a variety of ways, including:

Renovations needed at 13 community living homes for partial or fully accessible upgrades;

Help support Camp Sp’Arc, which benefits 60 children with differing abilities;

Support individuals navigating employment so they can live, work and thrive in the community.

Since 1953, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has helped people with differing abilities build better lives one person at a time. The Arc NCR supports individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities from birth through the end of life, or over “The Arc of their lifetime.”

