Application period for Harford County arts grants for organizations open

Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is now accepting applications for the Community Arts Development Grant program.

This grant is available to the county’s nonprofits, units of government, colleges and faith-based organizations producing or presenting the arts in Harford County.

“The arts provide far-reaching cultural and economic benefit to communities,” said Jessica Cleaver, Harford County Cultural Arts Board coordinator. “Few investments yield stronger returns than spending on the arts.”

Since 2020, Harford County Cultural Arts Board has invested more than $560,000 in Harford County’s creative economy, according to the news release. The Community Arts Development Grant program provides general operating support to local arts nonprofit organizations and arts programming support to nonprofits whose primary purpose is producing or presenting the arts.

The deadline to apply for a Community Arts Development Grant for the fiscal year, beginning on July 1, is April 17.

Interested organizations can access grant applications through Grants Workspace, an online system accessed through Harford County Cultural Arts Board’s website at www.CulturalArtsBoard.org.