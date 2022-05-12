APGFCU awards $60,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors and returning students

Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) awarded $60,000 in scholarships to 30 recipients who were winners in its annual scholarship competition. Scholarship recipients were recognized at the 2022 APGFCU annual member meeting.
“The program was established in the spirit of the credit union ‘people helping people’ philosophy and our mission to empower people with the knowledge and tools needed to build and protect their wealth,” said Brian Wilcox, chief marketing officer for the credit union. “Education plays a major role in equipping people for a secure financial future.”
Applicants were asked to respond with a written essay, video or photo to the prompt: “APGFCU offers the resources and tools you need to take control of your finances. Whether it’s owning a home, helping to further education or saving for a special event, we’re here to help you realize your dreams. Describe your goals for the future and what steps, including credit union resources, you will take to turn your dreams into reality.”
The following high school seniors are receiving scholarships:
Marissa Altenburg, North Harford High School
Ziyad Atwain, Aberdeen High School
Danielle Bagarli, Edgewood High School
Emma Chaney, Aberdeen High School
Caleb Daniele, Patterson Mill High School
Stephen Davis, North East High School
Thomas Hoppel, Churchville Christian School
Caleb Horn, Perryville High School
Jordyn Kendall, Patterson Mill High School
Reese Kropp, Eastern Technical High School
Devin Larocque, Harford Technical High School
Emma Long, Bohemia Manor High School
Emily McElroy, Edgewood High School
Abigail Melick, Aberdeen High School
Isabella Stewart, Patterson Mill High School
Kylie Street, Bel Air High School
Alaina Taylor, Homeschool
Melissa Vu, Bel Air High School
The scholarship program was originally open to graduating high school students pursuing a college education. In 2019, APGFCU expanded the program to include those pursing certificate or trade programs, returning students, and adults who are continuing their education.
The following local continuing students and returning adults are receiving scholarships:
Mariah Blackwell, Harford Community College
Julie Gephardt, Regent University
Connor Hickey, University of Maryland
Bradley Lembach, Johnson University
Adrianna Mace, Gettysburg College
Christopher Oh, University of Maryland
Jordan Patterson, Florida Southern College
Amanda Pugh, Towson University
Pax Saltysiak, McGill University
Renae Stamas, University of Maryland College Park
Dreanna Watson, Bowie State University
Alexa Wright, Stevenson University
The 30 winning candidates will each receive a $2,000 scholarship from APGFCU. This is the 25th consecutive year APGFCU has offered the scholarship program. Since 1997, they have awarded $456,750 to 333 recipients, according to a news release from the credit union.
For more information about APGFCU’s financial education initiatives for young members and its scholarships, visit apgfcu.com/YouthEd or call 410-272-4000.