APGFCU awards $60,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors and returning students

Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) awarded $60,000 in scholarships to 30 recipients who were winners in its annual scholarship competition. Scholarship recipients were recognized at the 2022 APGFCU annual member meeting.

“The program was established in the spirit of the credit union ‘people helping people’ philosophy and our mission to empower people with the knowledge and tools needed to build and protect their wealth,” said Brian Wilcox, chief marketing officer for the credit union. “Education plays a major role in equipping people for a secure financial future.”

Applicants were asked to respond with a written essay, video or photo to the prompt: “APGFCU offers the resources and tools you need to take control of your finances. Whether it’s owning a home, helping to further education or saving for a special event, we’re here to help you realize your dreams. Describe your goals for the future and what steps, including credit union resources, you will take to turn your dreams into reality.”

The following high school seniors are receiving scholarships:

Marissa Altenburg, North Harford High School

Ziyad Atwain, Aberdeen High School

Danielle Bagarli, Edgewood High School

Emma Chaney, Aberdeen High School

Caleb Daniele, Patterson Mill High School

Stephen Davis, North East High School

Thomas Hoppel, Churchville Christian School

Caleb Horn, Perryville High School

Jordyn Kendall, Patterson Mill High School

Reese Kropp, Eastern Technical High School

Devin Larocque, Harford Technical High School

Emma Long, Bohemia Manor High School

Emily McElroy, Edgewood High School

Abigail Melick, Aberdeen High School

Isabella Stewart, Patterson Mill High School

Kylie Street, Bel Air High School

Alaina Taylor, Homeschool

Melissa Vu, Bel Air High School

The scholarship program was originally open to graduating high school students pursuing a college education. In 2019, APGFCU expanded the program to include those pursing certificate or trade programs, returning students, and adults who are continuing their education.

The following local continuing students and returning adults are receiving scholarships:

Mariah Blackwell, Harford Community College

Julie Gephardt, Regent University

Connor Hickey, University of Maryland

Bradley Lembach, Johnson University

Adrianna Mace, Gettysburg College

Christopher Oh, University of Maryland

Jordan Patterson, Florida Southern College

Amanda Pugh, Towson University

Pax Saltysiak, McGill University

Renae Stamas, University of Maryland College Park

Dreanna Watson, Bowie State University

Alexa Wright, Stevenson University

The 30 winning candidates will each receive a $2,000 scholarship from APGFCU. This is the 25th consecutive year APGFCU has offered the scholarship program. Since 1997, they have awarded $456,750 to 333 recipients, according to a news release from the credit union.

For more information about APGFCU’s financial education initiatives for young members and its scholarships, visit apgfcu.com/YouthEd or call 410-272-4000.