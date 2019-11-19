A Canadian citizen was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation after he gained access to Aberdeen Proving Ground and allegedly made “terroristic threats” at a restaurant on post.
Officials said the threats were deemed not to be credible.
APG’s Department of Emergency Services responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a disorderly individual in the Burger King restaurant on post, said Greg Mahall, of the Communications-Electronics Command public affairs office.
“The individual was acting irrationally, and making terroristic threats against federal entities,” Mahall said.
The man, who was not identified, was immediately taken into custody and at no time posed a threat, Mahall said. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains under mental health observation and evaluation.
For security reasons, post officials would not comment on how the man got onto the post.
“APG is committed to the safety and security of the APG community. This incident is still under investigation,” Mahall said.
The man appeared to be acting alone; however APG DES found the the man’s 91-year-old father in a vehicle not far off-post, Mahall said. The father was also taken into protective custody.
Both men were identified as Canadian citizens, he said. The father remains in protective custody at APG and family has been notified and is coming to escort the father back to Canada.
The installation’s post-wide announcement of the incident was issued to inform the community that the situation was remedied, that no threat existed and to minimize the spread of inaccurate reports, Mahall said.
“Based on the evidence collected, and the individual’s mental state, authorities do not believe the threats are credible; however, the incident remains under investigation,” Mahall said.
“In the long run, the people associated with APG and the surrounding area have to recognize we’re still on increased alert," he said. "We take installation security seriously and people were doing their jobs, reports were made and remain, if you see something, say something.”