Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Aberdeen Proving Ground will host its first Demonstration Day on Saturday at the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center’s Live Fire Area.

Demonstration Day will have a bevy of activities to provide the public with a hands-on experience with various career fields in the Army and missions worked upon by the APG community.

Advertisement

The event is free, open to the public and begins at 11 a.m. There will be access to the Exploration Zone with small displays and demos, vehicle displays, Army Drill Team performances, a flyover from the A-10 Thunderbolt II and more.

A ticketed Live Fire Show will be held at 3 p.m., showcasing APG’s testing capabilities up close. Tickets for the Live Fire Show are no longer available; however, those who are in the Exploration Zone will still be able to hear and feel the explosives, according to the APG website, home.army.mil/apg/. The Live Fire Demo will also be livestreamed on the APG Facebook page, facebook.com/APGMd.

Advertisement

Attendees who do not have current Department of Defense identification are asked to use the Maryland Boulevard (Route 715) Gate for entry to Aberdeen Proving Ground, and all passengers 18 years of age or older in the vehicle will be required to show a valid photo identification. For more information: tinyurl.com/APGDemoDays.