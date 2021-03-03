Controlled burns scheduled at Aberdeen Proving Ground this week

The U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center along with APG Directorate of Operations are planning weather dependent controlled burns from today through Friday for management of downrange areas at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Efforts will be made to minimize the smoke from impacting on-post and off-post residential communities, according to an APG news release. Prescribed burning is the safest and most cost effective way to maintain APG ranges due to unexploded ordnance concerns, the release states.
All controlled burns are implemented in accordance with the Installation Wildland Fire Management Plan, the purpose of which is to address potential wildland fire risks and sustain mission landscape for testing and training activities. All activities that may occur are coordinated with the APG Fire Department and permitted by Harford County.