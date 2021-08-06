APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony | PHOTOS

Aberdeen Proving Ground incoming Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, center, holds the CECOM flag preparing to pass it back to Command Sgt. Maj. Kristie Brady, right, signifying the change of command as outgoing Senior Commander of APG Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, front, and presiding officer Gen. Edward Daly, Commander of the U. S. Army Materiel Commandand, look on during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)