APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony | PHOTOS

Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II incoming commander of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground says a few words of thanks to those in attendance, live and virtualy, as he acctepst command from Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)