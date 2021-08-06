xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony | PHOTOS

Aberdeen Proving Ground incoming Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, center, holds the CECOM flag preparing to pass it back to Command Sgt. Maj. Kristie Brady, right, signifying the change of command as outgoing Senior Commander of APG Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, front, and presiding officer Gen. Edward Daly, Commander of the U. S. Army Materiel Commandand, look on during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aug 06, 2021
Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II assumed command of U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Senior Commander of APG from outgoing Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo during a change of command ceremony Friday, Aug. 6, in the APG Myer Auditorium.
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Aberdeen Proving Ground incoming Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, center, holds the CECOM flag preparing to pass it back to Command Sgt. Maj. Kristie Brady, right, signifying the change of command as outgoing Senior Commander of APG Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, front, and presiding officer Gen. Edward Daly, Commander of the U. S. Army Materiel Commandand, look on during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Outgoing Senior Commander of APG Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo,right, offers his thanks as the audience along with presiding officer Gen. Edward Daly, Commander of the U. S. Army Materiel Command, center, and incoming Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, left, during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II incoming commander of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground says a few words of thanks to those in attendance, live and virtualy, as he acctepst command from Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Command Sgt. Maj. Kristie Brady, right, prepares to pass the CECOM flag to, clockwise from left, outgoing senior commander of APG Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, to begin the change of command ceremony as presiding officer Gen. Edward Daly,commander of the U. S. Army Materiel Commandand, incoming senior commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II look on during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Presiding officer Gen. Edward Daly,Commander of the U. S. Army Materiel Commandand, left, accepts the CECOM flag from outgoing Senior Commander of APG Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson gives a thumbs up to members of his family as he makes his way to the stage as the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony gets underway at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Signs posted on building entrances remind visitors and employees on Aberdeen Provign Ground that masks are required indoors. The particular sign was posted on the doors of the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium where the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony was being held Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
A room of masked people stand for the National Anthem as the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony gets underway at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Presiding officer Gen. Edward Daly, Commander of the U. S. Army Materiel Command, recognizes a few past commanders and other in the audience during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
APG Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony
Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II incoming commander of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground says a few words of thanks to those in attendance, live and virtualy, as he acctepst command from Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo during the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Senior Commander Change of Command Ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Myer Auditorium Friday, August 6, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
