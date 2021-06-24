xml:space="preserve">
APG Change of Command ceremony | PHOTOS

Outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell, right, greets one of his friends and fellow soldiers after the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jun 24, 2021
Col. Timothy Druell, who spent a significant portion of his two-year tenure at Aberdeen Proving Ground ensuring that soldiers and civilians assigned to the Harford County Army post remained safe during the COVID-19 pandemic officially handed his post to his successor, Col. Johnny Casiano during a change of command ceremony Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Druell, will be heading to South Carolina for a new posting as protection chief with Army Central G36 at Shaw Air Force Base, became APG’s garrison commander in June of 2019.
Outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell, right, greets one of his friends and fellow soldiers after the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Command Sgt. Maj. Ruth Drewitt, right, prepares to pass the IMCOM flag to outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell,center, to beging the change of command ceremony as Director ID-Sustainment Davis Tindoll, Jr., and incoming Garrison commander Col Johnny Casiano look on during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Director, ID-Sustainment Davis Tindoll, Jr., shares a moment with outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell after his short speech as incoming Garrison commander Col Johnny Casiano looks on during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, left, takes a few moments to speak during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Incoming commander Col. Johnny Casiano, left, passes the IMCOM flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Ruth Drewitt, right, to complete the change of command as outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell looks on during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, right, takes a moment to talk with outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell and wish him well after the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Director ID-Sustainment Davis Tindoll jr., left, passes the IMCOM flag to incoming commander Col. Johnny Casiano, back, as Command Sgt. Maj. Ruth Drewitt, right, and outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell look on during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell, left, shares a laugh with State Senator Bob Cassilly as they chat for a few moments after the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Command Sgt. Maj. Ruth Drewitt, right, passes the IMCOM flag to outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell, as Director ID-Sustainment Davis Tindoll jr., left, and incoming Garrison commander Col Johnny Casiano, back look on during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Outgoing Garrison commander Col. Timothy Druell, center, talks with 1st Lt. Edward Rodriguez, right, and Lt. Col. Lexie Buenaventura after the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Incoming commander Col. Johnny Casiano shares a moment with his young daughter Ada as she greets him after the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, left, takes a few moments to speak during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Members of the Color Guard place the Colors on stage as the Change of Command ceremony gets underway at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Incoming commander Col. Johnny Casiano stands on stage during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Incoming commander Col. Johnny Casiano shakes hands with outgoing commander Col. Timothy Druell as he leaves thae stage after the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Incoming commander Col. Johnny Casiano takes a few moments to deliver a few remarks during the Change of Command ceremony at the C5ISR campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
