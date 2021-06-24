APG Change of Command ceremony | PHOTOS

Col. Timothy Druell, who spent a significant portion of his two-year tenure at Aberdeen Proving Ground ensuring that soldiers and civilians assigned to the Harford County Army post remained safe during the COVID-19 pandemic officially handed his post to his successor, Col. Johnny Casiano during a change of command ceremony Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Druell, will be heading to South Carolina for a new posting as protection chief with Army Central G36 at Shaw Air Force Base, became APG’s garrison commander in June of 2019.