Aberdeen Proving Ground’s new water treatment plant opened Monday, though some might see an unfamiliar-colored water flowing through their taps.
Residents supplied by the refurbished plant might see discolored water as the treatment plant pumps through an aging infrastructure. Water breaks are also a possibility.
At Aberdeen’s City Council meeting Monday, Col. Timothy Druell, garrison commander at the military base, announced that the go button had been pushed. Though he did not specify the impetus for bringing APG its own water treatment plant, he alluded to security concerns in his brief address to the council, where he also thanked city workers for fixing a water main break outside his home.
“It reduces water vulnerability,” Druell said. “It utilizes our own resources from the aquifer there.”
The project has been in the planning stages for almost a decade, Aberdeen City Manager Randy Robertson said after the hearing. Initial plans for supplying wells’ locations were scrapped in years past because of security concerns. But for the past approximately 24 months the plant’s construction has been ongoing after a new place was found for them on the 72,000-acre complex.
“Today we actually started testing water there,” Robertson said. “That is a big deal for us.”
The plant cost approximately $19.4 million. Aberdeen workers run the plant, and the shift from one treatment plant to another was just a process of moving from one place to another. The plant will save the Army approximately $1 million annually, Druell announced.
Though the plant was refurbished, some of the infrastructure was not, Robertson said. Pushing water through the older pipes can result in unclear water.
The base’s original treatment plant a couple miles away will be ready to open if it needs to, Robertson said.
The base’s treatment plant was originally built in the 1930s, Robertson said, and filtered the base’s water until the 1980s. Since 1999, Aberdeen workers have supplied the installation’s water from a plant four to five miles away as part of a privatization agreement, Mayor Patrick McGrady said.
Aberdeen also signed an agreement to provide the base’s wastewater treatment in 1999 and supplies around 30 workers at all times of the day to fix water issues around the base.