Fallston developer reconsidering how to develop Mountain Road property

After Fallston residents widely opposed a proposed apartment development on a property on Mountain Road, a new plan is being considered, according to property developer Mike Euler, which would have the project become a transitional housing complex.

This type of housing provides temporary housing with supportive services to individuals with the goal of interim stability and support to eventually gain permanent housing, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Euler said the project would have 238 beds and be a place for people in substance use recovery to reside after being at a crisis center. He said he has been in talks in the past few weeks with two regional groups looking to establish more transitional housing.

The original proposal, which the community opposed over concerns over increased traffic and overcrowded schools, was for two four-story apartment buildings with a maximum of 100 apartment units.

After meeting with community members, a plan was then proposed for the project to become 48 units of senior housing, according to a news release from County Council member Aaron Penman, who represents Fallston.

Euler said he and his partner would prefer to go forward with the 48-unit senior housing project, but that the transitional housing plan would be the “path of least resistance.

“It makes more monetary sense than 48 apartments,” Euler said.

Euler also said the new proposal would still cause less traffic and school crowding than the original plan and also would bring more residents to the area to patronize local businesses.

Penman said he considered an ideal solution to be the 48-unit senior housing complex, while he also accepted the original 100-apartment proposal and the one for transitional housing, both of which are permitted uses under the law.

The Mountain Road property includes the Fallston Village Center, which Euler first purchased in 2013. He said he has added to the property in the years since, when neighboring properties became available. The current total expanse is over 20 acres, Euler said.

Euler said nothing has been submitted to the county for the transitional housing proposal yet; a community interest meeting still needs to be held.

The Harford County Development Advisory Committee scheduled a meeting for the original 100-unit proposal but rescheduled following community backlash. The meeting was rescheduled once again after the project was repackaged as the 48-unit senior housing option since the county said updated plans for the project needed to be submitted. A meeting will be scheduled for the transitional housing once Euler finalizes and submits the new plan.