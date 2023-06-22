Harford County Council fails to pass bill mandating general business district apartments to be mixed-use

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Council voted against a bill that would’ve mandated that apartment buildings constructed in general business district zoning be a combination of residential and commercial uses.

The vote Tuesday on the mixed-use bill failed with only three votes in favor, one vote against and two abstentions. The seventh council member, Dion Guthrie, was not present at the council’s final meeting before the summer recess begins.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly released a statement Wednesday expressing his frustration with the council for not passing the bill.

“I’m very disappointed that last night a majority of the County Council failed to support my effort to fight urban sprawl in Harford County,” Cassilly said. “The citizens have made it very clear that they do not want more high-density housing dropped into low-density areas like Fallston, Benson, Forest Hill and Hickory, where we lack the infrastructure to support these projects.”

Council member Jacob Bennett voted for the bill, along with council members Tony Giangiordano and James Reilly.

“The inability of our council to get that bill passed really speaks to some larger issues we have in our community in regards to development and zoning,” Bennett said.

Council President Patrick Vincenti and council member Aaron Penman abstained. Council member Jessica Boyle-Tsottles voted against the bill.

“As I stated last week, I’m not generally in favor of piecemeal amendments to our zoning code,” said Boyle-Tsottles. “I think we’d be better served by a comprehensive revamping and rewrite of our zoning code. "