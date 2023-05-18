Bel Air’s annual garden mart to be held Friday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The town of Bel Air will hold its annual garden mart on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Bel Armory, 37 N. Main Street.

Nearly 90 years since the town’s first garden mart in 1927, the event is an annual tradition, according to Elaine Millard of the town’s Appearance and Beautification Committee.

According to Millard, earlier garden marts resembled mini-fairs including pony rides, clowns, cut flowers, plants, dairy products, eggs, vegetables and plant sales. The proceeds were used for British Relief, but World War II forced a temporary hold on the garden mart in 1941. The event resumed in 1947, two years after the war ended.

The Friendship Garden Club, Evergreen Garden Club, Country Garden Club and Joppatowne Garden Club – including all of Harford County and part of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, District III – are participating this year, according to Millard.

Harford County Climate Action will sell native host plants to support its Bel Air Five project. That project involves encouraging residents to put native and pollinator friendly plants in their yards and gardens, specifically plants that support the Bel Air Five butterflies and moth. The Harford County Master Gardeners and Harford Land Trust will have information tables at Garden Mart.

Live music will be provided during the event by the Just Having Fun Singers. A food truck will be available on site, or visitors can enjoy lunch at one of the numerous restaurants on Main Street. Proceeds from the garden clubs’ sales support numerous local charities and college scholarships, Millard said.