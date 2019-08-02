Bathrooms, building at Annie’s Playground in Fallston damaged

Vandalism caused nearly $10,000 in damage to the bathrooms and other parts of Annie’s Playground in Fallston recently.
“It is disappointing anyone would do such a thing to public property, especially a park for kids that was named for a little girl that was taken from this world too soon,” said Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County government.
The park remains open while the damage is being fixed, she said.
The playground is named after Annie Cumpston, a 6-year-old girl from Harford County who died in March 2003 when she was hit by a drunk driver. She was struck crossing the street with her sister and parents, in a crosswalk, in Baltimore. The playground was built as a tribute to her for other children to enjoy.
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called the playground and park in the 800 block of Smith Lane on July 23 for a report of damage.
Both restrooms, the outside of the building and some of the boards in the park were damaged extensively, said Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.
The damage is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. July 22 and 6 a.m. July 23.
It was discovered by county parks and recreation staff, Mumby said.
The damage to the mens’ and women’s bathrooms was “pretty significant,” Mumby said. The family bathroom was not damaged.
Portable toilets were brought to the playground once the damage was discovered.
The cost to fix the bathrooms is about $8,000 and repairs are expected to be finished next week, Mumby said.
Damage to some of the steps has been repaired and the damaged benches are also expected to be finished next week.
The cost of those repairs is $1,118 plus about eight hours of labor, Mumby said.
On its Facebook page, the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail Inc posted pictures of the bathroom damage, which includes smashed toilets, sinks and urinals and soap dispensers torn off the walls.
Mumby said the damage appears to have been intentional because it was so significant, “which you can’t just damage on a whim." Given the extent of the damage, it appears whoever did it used tools of some type, she said.
Anyone with information on the damage is asked to call 410-808-9053.