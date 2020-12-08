Bel Air commissioners vote to deny annexation of field near historic Liriodendron mansion

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners voted 3-2 to deny the annexation of a field near the Liriodendron mansion at its Monday meeting after months of public pushback.
The board proposed several motions to approve the annexation, which would have brought the 1.46-acre field within the town’s limits while restricting the the number of homes that could be developed there to two. Those motions failed before Commissioner Patrick Richards proposed they deny the annexation application in its entirety if the commissioners would not restrict development.
“What is on the table is property rights of an individual owner and what restrictions we as a town might want to put on that owner,” he said. “Restricting the number ... to two houses on this property finds a bit of a balance in my mind.”
Town attorney Charles Keenan Jr. said those conditions had not previously been proposed to the petitioners for annexation and could change the calculus for potentially building there. Richards said “that is their business decision to make.”
Previously, the Bel Air Planning Commission recommended the property be annexed into town but the number of homes on the property be limited to three, among other conditions.
Commissioners Kevin Bianca and Donna Kahoe also voted with Richards to deny the annexation.
Liriod LLC purchased the site in March of this year. According to Maryland property records, the site was valued at $72,500, but it was purchased for $160,000. Liriod LLC is composed of multiple smaller LLCs, the company’s registered agent Dennis Reimann said at a prior meeting.
This story will be updated.