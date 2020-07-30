Harford animal control seizes horses, ponies, pigs, charges owners with neglect; owners sue county

According to the documents, animal control officers went to an address in the 4300 block of Conowingo Road on the morning of July 16 to seize two horses, two ponies and two pigs with help from Dead End Farm Horse Rescue. When they arrived, the officers attempted to contact the owners, but could not reach them. In the pasture were two thoroughbred horses without water in their trough. Both horses stood by the water trough and were attempting to drink, according to documents.