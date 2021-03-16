(Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford County Harford Maryland Congressman Harris administers COVID shots in Aberdeen | PHOTOS Mar 16, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Congressman, and doctor Andy Harris helped the many nurses on hand to administer COVID vaccine shots at the Harford County Health Department vaccination clinic in Aberdeen Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Harford COVID vaccine clinic U.S. Congressman, Dr. Andy Harris, right, administers a COVID vaccine shot to a person during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Nurse Dawn Higinbothom, right, places a band-aid on the arm of Vicki Sharpeta after administering a COVID vaccine shot during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Worker Dottie Ruff waves her flag to get the attention of the next person in line as they make their way to the nurses stations for the COVID vaccine during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. U. S. Congressman Andy Harris was among those administering the vaccine during the clinic. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Harford Health Department employee Linda Fritch, right, gets a man checked-in as he arrives for his COVID vaccination during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic A chart keeps a total of vaccinations for the day during the COVID vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic U.S. Congressman, Dr. Andy Harris, right, answers a few quick questions and explains the next step for the COVID vaccine shots to Ruth Dawson of Havre de Grace during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Nurse Robin Gresock, left, talks with Paul Bainum of Darlington as she administers his COVID vaccine shot during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic A sign in the waiting area thanks folks for getting their shots and remnds them of teh April 13, 2021 date for the second dose at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic U.S. Congressman, Dr. Andy Harris, right, administers a COVID vaccine shot to Ruth Dawson of Havre de Grace during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Harford Health Department employee Tina Dixon, right, directs a person to the next station as they arrive for their COVID vaccination during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Nurses vaccinate folks during the at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. U. S. Congressman Andy Harris was one of teh vaccinators for the clinic. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Mary Coleman, right, fills out her paperwork to receive her COVID vaccine shot as her husband, U. S. Marine veteran, Dr. Gilbert Smith looks on at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Volunteer Sue Dieter, left, helps a person get properly checked-in before heading to the nurse to receive their COVID vaccine shot at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic U.S. Congressman, Dr. Andy Harris, right, answers a few quick questions and explains the next step for the COVID vaccine shots to Ruth Dawson of Havre de Grace during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Nurses vaccinate folks during the at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. U. S. Congressman Andy Harris was one of teh vaccinators for the clinic. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic U.S. Congressman, Dr. Andy Harris, left, talks with Eric Copeland of Abingdon before he administers a COVID vaccine shot during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic Joyce Knight, right, fills out the proper paperwork as she and others arrive to receive their COVID vaccine shot at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Harford COVID vaccine clinic U.S. Congressman, Dr. Andy Harris, left, places a band-aid on the arm of Eric Copeland of Abingdon after administering a COVID vaccine shot during the vaccination clinic at the Center for Educational Opportunity building in Aberdeen Tuesday March 16, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis)