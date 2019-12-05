“As we saw time and time again, here at John Carroll and throughout Harford County, Andy was proud to be the first to show his support for a cause he believed in. He was eager to give, but it didn’t stop there. He would encourage others to join him. If Andy were here tonight, he would be the first to raise his hand and say ‘Count me in!’ and then he would challenge each of us to do the same, to make our own gift to benefit the faculty and students of our great school.”