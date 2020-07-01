Flag drop-box vandalized, pulled off concrete at Edgewood American Legion post

A drop box containing American flags to be retired was dragged from its position at the American Legion post in Edgewood, which the commander says was an attempt to take the whole thing.
Pulled from several moorings that secured the old mailbox to the concrete, the box was dragged away.
“They didn’t steal the flags out, they tried to take the whole box,” post commander Robert Carr said.
The box, set up outside the Patrick Dailey-Mark Logsdon Memorial Service Legion Post 17 in the 400 block of Edgewood Road, is available to anyone wishing to get dispose of a worn or tattered American flag, legionnaire Tyler Walch said.
The flags are burned as part of a ceremony whenever the box nears its capacity, Walch said.
“You are not just supposed to throw an American flag into the dump,” he said. “The reason they are burned is just that is just the rules ... that is the way you retire an American flag in a respectful way.”
Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Anderson said the office received a report about the incident around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
The box has since been returned to its place.