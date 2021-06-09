Cause of afternoon fire at Amazon warehouse off Route 40 in Cecil County under investigation, officials say

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Amazon warehouse off of Route 40 in Cecil County, prompting response from Cecil and Harford County-area firefighters.
The Susquehanna Hose Company reported that it had sent eight firefighters, a fire engine and a ladder truck to the Amazon warehouse at 600 Principio Parkway West between North East and Perryville for the report of a two alarm fire at around 2:40 p.m.
The Level Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the warehouse, posting a photo of the smoking structure to Twitter.
Lt. Randal Bannon, a supervisor at Cecil County’s dispatch center, said the center got calls around 2:30 p.m. for solar panels burning on the roof.
Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said that firefighters reported “heavy smoke and fire” at the rear of the building and on the roof, which had solar panels on it.
As of 4:45 p.m., there had been no reported injuries, Alkire said, though one employee was evaluated on scene.
A team of investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to begin their investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.
The amount of damage to the warehouse is unclear as of Tuesday afternoon, Alkire said. It is believed that multiple air handlers and solar panels were involved in the fire, but that remains under investigation, Alkire said.