Amazon opens new sorting center in Aberdeen, bringing more than 1,000 jobs

Tech giant Amazon has opened a new sorting center in Aberdeen, the company announced Tuesday, bringing more than 1,000 full- and part-time jobs to the area.
The nearly 300,000 square-foot center is the company’s third sort center in Maryland, in addition to numerous other centers and delivery stations across the state, which employs over 17,500 full- and part-time workers.
At Aberdeen’s station, employees will sort packages in preparation for their delivery, the company said, and the new center should speed up deliveries for Harford County customers.
In a statement, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman praised the company for investing in the county.
“Logistics and distribution centers are a growing and crucial part of our local economy,” Glassman said. “We are excited to have a global company like Amazon making substantial capital investments and creating jobs in our community.”
Amazon has more than two dozen delivery, fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as Whole Foods Market stores, in Maryland, including large facilities in Baltimore, Sparrows Point, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Cecil County.
Positions at Amazon’s Aberdeen and White Marsh sortation centers are open, and prospective employees were encouraged to apply, as the positions are filled on a rolling basis. Those interested can apply on the company’s website.
The company said its starting wage in Maryland was $15 an hour and that full-time employees are offered health, dental and vision insurance. The company also offers a program that pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields like game design, visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology among others.
Amazon is also hiring for 7,200 seasonal roles across Maryland, the company announced.
