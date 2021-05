Local Historian Jim Chrismer,left, talks with Joyce B. Byrd, right, who is a decendent of Sgt. Alfred Hilton, and Helen Edwards, center, a member of the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Fund COmmittee, as they wait for the ceremony to begin at David Craig Park in Havre de Grace Friday May 14, 2021. The ceremony was held to mark the spot where a memorial will soon be erected in honor of Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton, who is Harford County's only native to be honored with the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)