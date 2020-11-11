Harford administration’s land preservation initiative meets pushback at county council

Members of the Harford County Council pushed back against the Glassman administration’s drive to add 15 farms to its conservation program Tuesday, underscoring a tense relationship between the two branches of local government.
The public hearing on legislation to place 15 farms under the county’s agriculture conservation program — with the county purchasing development rights easements on the properties so they can remain farmland — spilled over its allotted time by more than 40 minutes as council members asked questions and others showed up in support of the cause. The council will consider the legislation at a later date, though they are not married to voting on it at their next meeting.
Presenting the properties on behalf of the county Tuesday, William D. Amoss faced a barrage of questions. Those who opt into Harford County’s program cannot leave it, he said. The 15 farms in question are primarily in the upper reaches of the county. Easements on the 15 properties, encompassing approximately 1,600 acres, will cost about $9.5 million.
Amoss, who runs Harford’s Agricultural Land Preservation program, said the county’s goal is to preserve 75,000 acres of agricultural land by 2040; it currently has preserved approximately 56,000 acres.
The program is voluntary, with the county purchasing easements on land that owners wish to see preserved. That does not mean that the land cannot be used for other purposes, though. With approval, the land can be used for wedding venues, breweries and wineries, Amoss said. The county’s conservation program is “more flexible” than the state’s program.
“So wedding venues and breweries can be put on there and they can be commercial in nature with other additional outbuildings being built,” Councilman Tony Giangiordano asked.
“There is guidelines we go through, but this program does allow those agricultural value-added, as we call it," Amoss replied. “But yes, they are allowed."
The properties were selected in conjunction with the five-member Agriculture Preservation Advisory Board, which assists the county in meeting its preservation targets. But, Councilman Robert Wagner noted, all five members of that board are sitting on expired terms. The county’s own website says that every board member has blown past their term’s end — some reaching their expiration dates in 2018. He wondered aloud how they could continue to sit without re-approval by the council but did not press the issue.
Wagner also questioned why the amount of properties up for conservation easements had doubled from the previous round. Wagner said he knew they could have gotten more than the seven entered into the program last year, knowing there was sufficient money for their purchase, and asking who makes the final call in determining the number of properties to consider for the conservation program.
“At the end of the day, the administration is telling us how much money we can use,” Amoss said.
“But you had plenty last year, so you could have moved ahead,” Wagner replied.
The county spent $4.58 million to purchase development rights from the owners of the seven properties last year.
Billy Boniface, chief adviser to County Executive Barry Glassman, spoke on his own behalf during the period for public comment to advocate for the conservation efforts. Previously, he trumpeted the administration’s efforts to preserve the land on his campaign’s Facebook page — appropriately, on National Farmers Day, Oct. 12.
Boniface has made clear his intention to run for county executive to replace Glassman when his term expires in 2022.
Boniface said that the money used for the program comes from the 1% transfer tax on real-estate transactions — dedicated and state-approved funding that the council does not have the authority to change. Beyond that, he said the easements ensure that adequate acreage “for future production” is preserved, and that the county council could expand the county’s development envelope and convert agricultural land to other purposes “with the stroke of a pen.”
The money from the easements, Boniface said, also allows property owners to reinvest into their farms to focus on agriculture tourism or niche specialties — like his own farm’s thoroughbred horse training and breeding program, which began with proceeds from the state’s conservation program.
“Working a farm today does not allow one to put much away for the day that comes when you cannot work it anymore,” he said.