(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland Harford fall color | PHOTOS By Matt Button Nov 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Despite a frosty morning folks enjoy a nice afternoon surrounded by some lingering Fall color around Rocks State Park and the area Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button) Fall color Harford Some Fall colors shimmer in the sunlight as fisherman Dave Lewis of Whiteford enjoys some quiet time fly fishing along Deer Creek at Rocks State Park Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Rachel Saladino of Abingdon enjoys the view from the top of the King and Queen Seat as she checks out some of the remaining Fall colors at Rocks State Park while taking a walk around the popular spot Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Bold Fall colors provide a beautiful backdrop as friends Jacob Brethauer, back, and Arthur Pasqualini enjoy some time on the field playing football at Tucker Field in Hickory Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Harford Community College nursing program students, from left, Patria Smith, April Harrison and Tracey Hough have some fun snapping a few photos with some Fal colors as they celebrate finishing a round of exams Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Piles of fallen leaves add a dash of color to the surroundings along a trail at Rocks State Park Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Colorful Maple leaves carpet the ground and cling to the branches of trees as a group of students make their way to the parking area at Harford COmmunity College Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Colorful Maple cling to the branches of trees while a breeze pulls them from their branches to carpet the ground at Harford Community College Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Bold Fall colors provide a beautiful backdrop as a group of friends relax for a few minutes while playing some football at Tucker Field in Hickory Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Piles of fallen leaves add a dash of color to the surroundings along a trail at Rocks State Park Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Rachel Saladino of Abingdon enjoys the view from the top of the King and Queen Seat as she checks out some of the remaining Fall colors at Rocks State Park while taking a walk around the popular spot Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Colorful Maple leaves carpet the ground and cling to the branches of trees as a group of students make their way to the parking area at Harford Community College Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Some Fall colors shimmer in the sunlight as fisherman Dave Lewis of Whiteford enjoys some quiet time fly fishing along Deer Creek at Rocks State Park Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Harford Community College nursing program students, from left, Patria Smith, April Harrison and Tracey Hough have some fun snapping a few photos with some Fal colors as they celebrate finishing a round of exams Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Some Fall colors shimmer in the sunlight as a breeze tries to shake them from their branches at Rocks State Park Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Fall color Harford Bold Fall colors provide a beautiful backdrop as friends Jacob Brethauer, left, and Arthur Pasqualini enjoy some time on the field playing football at Tucker Field in Hickory Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement