Former Aegis reporter to share stories of Harford County at Historical Society event on Saturday

Todd Holden, celebrated photographer, writer and journalist will share tales of his years as an Aegis reporter and photographer at a Historical Society of Harford County event on Saturday.

Holden will share his memories and photographs of the famous Rap Brown trial, the fury of Agnes, the storm that threatened the Conowingo Dam, and the many charming characters -- along with some villains -- that he encountered in his career.

The event is from 4-5 p.m. at Brooms Bloom Dairy, 1700 S. Fountain Green Road in Bel Air.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at www.harfordhistory.org. Food, beverages and ice cream will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. In case of rain, the event will be postponed and a make-up date announced.