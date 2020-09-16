Harford’s charter allows Glassman’s appointment of top administrative official to stand, despite council’s 4-3 vote against him

Ben Lloyd was officially made the new director of the Glassman administration at Tuesday’s meeting of the Harford County Council, but not in a traditional way.
Lloyd, previously a senior budget analyst for Harford County government, was approved for his new role despite a majority of the council voting against his appointment. According to the county charter, however, a five-vote super-majority of the council is required to reject a county executive’s appointment. This appeared to cause some confusion at the meeting after the vote was taken until council attorney Charles Kearney Jr. clarified.
Council president Patrick Vincenti, along with councilmen Joseph Woods and Chad Shrodes voted for Lloyd; councilmen Andre Johnson, Curtis Beulah, Robert Wagner and Tony Giangiordano voted against the appointment. Shrodes sponsored the motion to approve Lloyd, and Woods seconded it.
Lloyd has been the interim director of administration position since the erstwhile director, Billy Boniface, became County Executive Barry Glassman’s top advisor on July 6. Lloyd told county council members that he did not interview for the position.
At a council meeting the week before, the councilmen grilled Lloyd on his ties to Boniface’s political committee. According to campaign finance disclosures, Lloyd filed annual reports that list him as the campaign committee’s treasurer in 2018 and 2019.
Boniface has made clear his intentions to run for county executive in 2022. He said that his new role as an advisor would give him more time to campaign off the county’s clock. Campaigning on county time is not permissible.
The director of administration wields enormous power in the county, overseeing its daily operations and signing off on plats, plans, personnel matters and other administrative functions.
After the meeting, Lloyd said he was happy to be officially appointed and was looking forward to continuing the administration’s initiatives and negotiating the challenges COVID-19 presents.
“I will work just as hard as if I had been approved 7-0," he said. “I think everyone who has worked with me in the past will attest to that — that I am a hard worker and a very fair operator.”
At the meeting, Beulah said the appointment was politically motivated — in service to Boniface’s run for the county executive’s seat more than county residents, allowing him to raise funds and campaign more freely than he could in the high-stress director of administration role, while keeping his same $144,437 salary in his new position.
“I do not feel that the administration has been as transparent on this appointment as it should have been,” Beulah said. “The first question is why this appointment and why now, and in my opinion, the answer to that question is the former director of administration has aspirations to become the next county executive and cannot campaign and raise funds as freely as he would like to in that position."
On Wednesday, Johnson said he had nothing against Lloyd but expressed frustration that the county council had not voted down the appointment. He said the county executive, or his designee, should have appeared before the council to explain why Lloyd was fit for the job, but no such person came to either of the council meetings.
“For far too long, at least six years, the council has done nothing but carry the water of the administration,” he said. “It is a shame that constituents in this county call, email, talk to us out in the street and say ‘Hey, stop being a rubber stamp for the administration,’ and we are not doing our jobs.”
County Executive Barry Glassman said Wednesday that the council’s appointment process was political posturing ahead of election season. County employees are permitted by the charter to run for office, though not on county time, and that there exists a separation between personal political activity and administration of the county, he said.
“What I am disappointed in is they put him through kind of a political sideshow,” Glassman said. “As much grandstanding as they did, talking about the charter, it was plain to everyone who watched that meeting that they never read it.”
Vincenti cast the only vote for Lloyd aside from those who sponsored the legislation to approve him. The council president said he saw the issue of Boniface benefiting from his new position as separate from the question of Lloyd’s abilities.
He has known Lloyd for years and believes he is qualified to to do the job, Vincenti said. Lloyd, in his estimation, would be able to do the job well and free from influence.
“My vote was in line with the capabilities of Mr. Lloyd,” he said after the vote. “I have confidence in him.”
Both Vincenti and Beulah said there would be occasion to address what they saw as the political implications of the appointment separately. Beulah said that would likely happen around budget season.
Glassman said the decision to nominate Lloyd for the position began to percolate in June. Glassman was pulling double duty between the county’s coronavirus response and accomplishing his legislative agenda — the completion of the Ma and Pa trail and a number of capital projects, he said.
“I have not had time to work on some of these other projects,” Glassman said. “This way, I will have Billy working on those projects; Ben can work on the day-to-day operations.”
The cost of moving Boniface to that advisory role, too, was a wash, Glassman said, because of a retirement in his office.
Boniface’s budgeted salary did not change in his new position; Lloyd was scheduled to earn $125,000 in his new role, a roughly $19,000 salary bump.
Lloyd was selected, Glassman said, because the county executive believes he is capable of doing the job. Lloyd’s connection to Boniface’s political campaign was known, Glassman said, and he told the nominee to distance himself from it before taking the role. A different person was indicated as treasurer of Boniface’s campaign in its 2020 annual report.
Glassman has known Lloyd through his 13-year career in government and saw it appropriate to “groom” him as a future leader. He said he did not interview others for the position because senior executive appointments are “not something you would advertise."
When the floor opened to comments from the council, Johnson plainly said that the council had “let down” its constituents by approving Lloyd. He said the appointment was a political, professional and ethical issue and that the county executive was not treating the council as a coequal branch of government.
“We need to revisit a lot of things, Mr. President, going forward,” he said to Vincenti.
Through a spokesperson, Boniface said he did not have anything to add beyond what Glassman said.