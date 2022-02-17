‘Wittenberg’ to be performed by Actors Guild at Harford Community College

Back at the University of Wittenberg for the fall semester, Denmark’s Prince Hamlet finds himself in the center of a debate between two of his professors, the aggressively spiritual Martin Luther and the lewdly logical John Faustus. Like Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” American playwright David Davalos’s 21st-century comedy explores the issues of faith and skepticism with a wickedly modern sense of humor in this prequel to both “Hamlet” and “Doctor Faustus.”