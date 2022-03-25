Actors Guild in ‘Fuddy Mears’ at Harford Community College

The Actors Guild of Harford Community College will present “Fuddy Meers” on April 15-17 and April 22-24 in the Blackbox Theatre located in Joppa Hall at Harford Community College in Bel Air.

The play tells the story of Claire, who has a rare form of psychogenic amnesia that erases her memory whenever she goes to sleep. One morning, she wakes up a blank slate. Her chipper husband comes in with a cup of coffee, explains her condition, hands her a book filled with all sorts of essential information, and disappears into the shower -- and the twists and turns begin in this funhouse plot that brings Claire closer to revealing her past life and everything she thought she’d forgotten.

It’s one harrowing and hilarious turn after another on this roller coaster ride through the day of an amnesiac trying to decipher her fractured life. This poignant and brutal new comedy traces one woman’s attempt to regain her memory while surrounded by a curio-cabinet of alarmingly bizarre characters.

Tickets for adults are $12 and $8 for youth, students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.harford.edu. For disability-related accommodations, please call 443-412-2211 at least two weeks in advance.

The show is presented by Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.