Fire started on stove after power is restored damages Jarrettsville home

A fire, started by combustibles being ignited by a stove after the electricity had been restored, caused $20,000 worth of damages to a single-story home in the 3200 block of Rocks Chrome Hill Road in Jarrettsville on Saturday, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, the family was not home at the time of the fire and had not had electricity since last week’s storms. Shortly before 8 p.m., a neighbor, who is a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service firefighter, smelled the smoke and later observed smoke coming from the home.

The firefighter’s wife notified another neighbor, who called 911. Since the firefighter believed someone was home, he kicked in the front door and used multiple fire extinguishers to control the fire until the arrival of the fire department, the state fire marshal said.

It took 25 firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company five minutes to control the fire. Investigators concluded items on top of the stove ignited after the electricity was restored, the state fire marshal said.

Currently, Harford County Disaster Assistance is assisting the family.