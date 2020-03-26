Families grieve two Harford residents killed in car crash earlier this month

Two families are mourning after a car wreck earlier this month killed two Harford County people and left their 2-year-old son without his parents.
Cahlin Peter McDermott, of Forest Hill, and Logan Reilly Cross, of Pylesville, both 25, died as a result of the March 15 crash on Route 1, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of a one-vehicle collision with serious injuries along a stretch of Route 1, north of Alliborne Road, near Bel Air. There, they found a Ford F-350 pickup truck wrapped around two trees.
Preliminary investigation, police said, suggested McDermott, who was driving, and Cross were traveling north on Route 1 when McDermott lost control on a right bend in the road. The truck went off the road and struck two large trees on the southbound shoulder with its right side.
McDermott had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected out of the rear window into the bed of the truck. Cross was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Harford County fire and EMS personnel, police said.
Cross was transported by Harford County EMS to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, Ron Snyder, a state police spokesman, wrote in an email.
McDermott was transported by Harford County EMS to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, police said. He died later that day.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and, “at this point in the investigation, all possible causes and contributing factors are being considered. Nothing has been ruled out.”
The two left behind a son, Declan, who is being cared for by Cross’ parents.
Logan Cross’ father, Joseph Cross, said he was in Costa Rica when his niece called to tell him his daughter had died after a police officer knocked on his door in Maryland. He immediately got a plane home, which was not easy during the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
Logan was studying to break into radiation therapy and driving a school bus, he said, while being a mother to her 2-year-old.
“I have been crying for two weeks,” Cross said. “You can’t keep crying. You carry it for your life; it is never gonna go away.”
Joseph Cross said he hopes his grandson does not remember the incident and pain it caused, and that he may not because of his age. Still, he will never know his parents, which is its own burden.
"The good thing is he is not going to remember. The sad thing is he is not going to remember his mom,” Cross said. “If he does, he is going to carry that hurt.”
McDermott’s mother, Juliet Farace, said she did not know what had happened until a state trooper knocked on her door. Her son, she remembered, was outgoing and social — a cowboy and truck enthusiast who had many friends and close ties with his family.
“I will miss how he lit up the room,” she said tearfully. “I will miss everything about him.”
In accordance with Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders, no more than 10 people were allowed to gather to see McDermott at one time before he was laid to rest. So his friends and family lined up and took turns — 10 at a time — going to see him.