Mom Kathy Ziegler, left, holds her young daughter Josie and a sin as she and her other young daughters join a group of about 150 people gathered along Bond Street outside the courthouse in Bel Air for a pro-choice rally in Bel Air, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 to protest the recent Supreme Court ruling. The event was organized by three Harford County women through the Harford County Social Justice Facebook group page. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)