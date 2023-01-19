Harford County calls for Abingdon Woods’ forest conservation plan to be reevaluated

Harford County reversed its stance on the Abingdon Woods development’s forest conservation plan in a supplemental memorandum filed Tuesday.

The county requested to have the forest conservation plan’s approval remanded to the county’s planning director, according to a court document.

Advertisement

The county was sued by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and some county residents in January 2020 on the grounds that the forest conservation plan for the proposed development was not valid.

The project’s developers, BTC III I-95 Logistics Center LLC and Harford Investors LLP, co-defendants in the lawsuit, filed a counter motion Wednesday attempting to strike the county’s supplemental memorandum, arguing there was no legal basis for filing it.

Advertisement

One of the developer’s attorneys, Kurt Fischer of Venable LLP in Baltimore, declined to comment on the matter since it has yet to be ruled on by a judge.

Paul Smail, Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s director of litigation, said he was surprised by the county’s filing.

“The county basically admits our position all along that the forest conservation plan approval and specimen tree waiver approval were legally and factually deficient,” Smail said.