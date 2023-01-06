Motion to dismiss Abingdon Woods’ forest conservation plan case denied by Harford County judge

A motion to dismiss a case challenging the forest conservation plan for the Abingdon Woods development was denied on Wednesday, but Harford County plans to file an additional motion within the next two weeks.

The motion was filed Dec. 9 in Harford County Circuit Court by the defendants in the case: developers BTC III Logistics Center LLC and Harford Investors LLP, Harford County, and the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning.

The proposed development, also referred to as Abingdon Business Park, calls for the construction of more than 2 million square feet of warehouse facilities on 326 acres of wooded land.

Paul Smail, the attorney representing plaintiffs Beth Shepard, Amber Kazmerski, Douglas Bonn, Jean Bonn, Cynthia Arthur and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the motion denial was a “partial win.”

“Since the motion to dismiss was denied, the substance of the matter will be considered by the court. And hopefully we’ll get some resolution on these issues we raised,” said Smail, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s director of litigation.

According to a Facebook post from the Save Abingdon Woods coalition, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly entered the courtroom and spoke with one of the attorneys representing the county, after which the request to submit the supplemental pleading was made.

Smail said the county has until Jan. 18 to file the supplemental pleading; the plaintiffs and the developers will then have 15 days to respond.

Cassilly declined to comment on the litigation, according to his spokesperson Sam Kahl, who declined to provide information on the supplemental pleading and when it would be filed.

Bob Cassilly’s sister, Veronica Cassilly, was a plaintiff in a case filed last July seeking a temporary restraining order to halt tree cutting at the development site.

The tree clearing for the proposed warehouse project is currently halted due to an injunction issued by a Harford County Circuit Court judge on Sept. 30, according to a Chesapeake Bay Foundation news release.