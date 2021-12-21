Abingdon Walgreens ATM attempted robbery | PHOTOS

Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walgreens in the 3000 block of Emmorton Road in Abingdon approximately 4am Tuesday, December 21, 2021 for the report of a Motor Vehicle Collision. Deputies were informed that a vehicle had crashed through the front doors of the building in an attempted ATM robbery.
Workers clean up the remaining broken glass outside the Walgreens store in the 3000 block of Emmorton Road in Abingdon Tuesday morning December 21, 2021 after an ATM robbery attempt. Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walgreens for the report of a Motor Vehicle Collision approximately 4am Tuesday morning to find the front glass doors smashed, no injuries were reported. The investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Schueler at 443-409-3562.
