Abingdon Walgreens ATM attempted robbery | PHOTOS

Workers clean up the remaining broken glass outside the Walgreens store in the 3000 block of Emmorton Road in Abingdon Tuesday morning December 21, 2021 after an ATM robbery attempt. Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walgreens for the report of a Motor Vehicle Collision approximately 4am Tuesday morning to find the front glass doors smashed, no injuries were reported. The investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Schueler at 443-409-3562. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)