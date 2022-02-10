A stretch of Abingdon Road in Harford County will be closed Thursday night

Abingdon Road will be closed by the MTAfrom 9 p.m. to midnight tonight to fix a pothole at the I-95 bridge abutment, weather permitting, according to a Harford County spokesperson.
The closure will stretch from Federal Lane east of the bridge to the intersection of Windy Laurel Drive and Peverly Run Road west of the bridge. Detours will be in place temporarily, but businesses and homes between each intersection and the bridge will be accessible.
Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the stretch of road during the repairs.