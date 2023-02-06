Abingdon family displaced after mobile home fire

An Abingdon mobile home is a total loss after a fire destroyed it on Saturday.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3:12 p.m. in the 3700 block of Pulaski Highway. It took 40 firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time, but a pet dog inside the home perished. The family that lives in the home, a mother and her teenage son, has been displaced and is being aided by Harford County Disaster Assistance, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Damage is estimated at $150,000. Fire officials said the fire started in a bedroom; the cause of the fire is under investigation.