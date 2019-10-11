Harford County’s second-busiest library will reopen Tuesday after a seven-month renovation.
The Abingdon branch, located at 2510 Tollgate Road, closed in March for structural improvements which included new windows and partial roof replacement, as well as upgrades to its bathrooms and the children’s department, among other aesthetic changes.
The total cost of the project, according to a news release announcing its reopening, was $2.9 million.
“We are so excited to welcome customers back to the Abingdon Library and very appreciative of their patience during the branch downtime,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a statement. “The Abingdon Library is one of our busiest libraries, and the renovation makes the building even more welcoming and user-friendly.”
The Abingdon branch accounts for about 27 percent of the library’s business, second only to the Bel Air branch among Harford’s public libraries.
One of the major changes is the addition of a 330-square-foot children’s sensory room. The room is “a unique and calming space for children up to age 14 and of all abilities to interact with an array of multi-sensory experiences,” according to the release.
“It is designed to provide stimulation and relaxation through touch, light and sound in a low-stress, fun environment. Children, along with their families and caregivers, are able to work through their emotions, explore their senses, develop coping strategies and improve focus,” the release states.
Other improvements to the children’s department include an interactive pre-school early learning space and Lumo Play, software that projects touch-screen games onto walls and floors. Three new reading nooks were constructed in the children’s area in addition to the conversion of a children’s restroom to a full-service facility and the construction of a new ADA-compliant, single-use restroom.
Technology upgrades include a conference room with SmartTV technology and virtual reality and new projectors in the meeting room, lobby and sensory room. Additional electric and data lines were installed for public computers.
New shelving and furniture, a new customer service desk, as well LED lighting, new carpeting, ceiling tile and a fresh coat of paint are among the aesthetic upgrades to the Abingdon branch.
The community is invited to help with the “countdown” to the final minutes before the doors open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Latest Harford County
The morning features the Emmorton Elementary School’s fifth-grade chorus, cheerleaders from Patterson Mill High School, Tales Jr., a scavenger hunt to win a commemorative Abingdon Library keepsake, according to a news release.