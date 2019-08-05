Abingdon Library renovation delayed, branch set to open near the end of September

The renovation project at Harford County’s second-busiest library is about a month behind schedule and the Abingdon branch isn’t expected to open until the end of September.
Replacing the windows in the 15-year-old library took longer than expected, which meant subsequent work was also delayed, according to Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.
The Abingdon branch, which accounts for about 27 percent of the library’s business, closed March 3 for the $1.2 million renovation, which was expected to be finished by the end of August.
“It will feel different, but some things will still be the same” when it re-opens, Hastler said.
Much of the structural work has been completed, which includes replacing all the windows in the building and replacing part of the roof that suffered water damage over the years.
The entire interior got a fresh coat of paint and all the carpeting was replaced.
“We moved a few walls, put doors where there weren’t any, closed up some doors where there were some, to make it more functional,” Hastler said.
The public service floor — where the books are kept — has been reconfigured, with shelves and furniture in different places.
A single-use public restroom, which the library never had, was also installed.
The entire children’s department was redone, Hastler said, which included making the bathrooms in the children’s department — a “tiny bathroom” — ADA compliant. The first sensory room in a library has been created for children with special needs.
“We’re making it much more interactive for our children,” she said.
Technology was upgraded and the parking lot is also being repaired.
Over the past few days, including over the weekend, new ceiling tiles — also damaged by water — were being installed. Those need to be installed before the shelving is put in, Hastler said.
Early this week, crews have been moving the items boxed up for construction to the side where the tiles have already been installed so they can put up the tiles on the other side.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Hastler said.
She thanked library patrons for being so patient.
“In Harford County, everybody has their favorite library they use, some use more than one,” Hastler said. “Our community libraries are loved by everybody, and everybody will be happy to get back to their home branch.”