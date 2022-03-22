Abingdon teens wins Hershey microgrant to do project for hospitalized kids

A Patterson Mill Middle High School junior is the recipient of the 2021 Hershey Heartwarming Project Action Grant. The $250 microgrant is awarded to youth ages 13 to 17 for initiatives benefiting their community, mental wellness and advocacy, according to a news release.

Ashlee Brockwell, 17, of Abingdon will launch her winning “Deck the Doors” project this spring with the help of the Harford County based, youth-led nonprofit We Cancerve Movement, Inc. Brockwell said her project promotes inclusivity and mental wellness among children that are hospitalized or critically ill.

“Hospital rooms can often feel cold and drab,” Brockwell said in the news release. “Decorating is a great way to bring happiness by creating warm, cozy surroundings to bring feelings of joy and festivity instead of sadness.”

Brockwell said her “Deck the Doors” project connects a fun activity to pediatric patient comfort and helps provide them with peace and calm to promote healing, which is why she applied for this grant with help from We Cancerve.

“We Cancerve is the right organization to help with this project because the organization’s goal is to bring happiness to children in need,” said Brockwell, who was appointed to the organization’s youth advisor board in 2018. “We Cancerve has a similar service project that brings decorated and filled Easter bags to children in hospitals, as well as to homeless children in area shelters and to children in foster care at local group homes and orphanages.”

She said she plans to leverage years of experience supporting those projects as the leader of “Deck of Doors” and to make it a success.

The grant is made possible through funding from the WE Charity and the Hershey Company.