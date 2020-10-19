xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Abingdon man charged with setting fire that damaged Edgewood home

By Aegis staff
The Aegis
Oct 19, 2020 9:11 AM
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's office determined a fire Friday in the 600 block of Tupelo Court in Edgewood was intentionally set.
An Abingdon man is being charged with arson after fire officials say he intentionally set an Edgewood home on fire early Friday morning.

Thomas C. Gibb, 34, of the 1800 block of Walton Road, is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and stalking, according to electronic court records. He’s been held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail since his arrest Friday.

Thomas Gibb, of Abingdon, is charged with arson after investigators said he intentionally set fire at an Edgewood home on Friday, Oct. 16.
A bail review is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and other nearby departments responded to the 600 block of Tupelo Court in Edgewood for a house fire around 6:15 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 20 minutes, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, but not before the fire caused about $150,000 in damages.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators deemed the fire an arson after determining the cause and origin, then worked throughout the day Friday to identify the person responsible, according to a news release from the fire marshal.

Deputy State Fire Marshals, with the assistance of Harford County Sheriff’s deputies, arrested Gibb later Friday night at his place of employment.

This article will be updated.

