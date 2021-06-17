Aberdeen experiencing ‘major water leak,’ low water pressure or total outages possible for some

The City of Aberdeen is facing a “major water leak” that will leave some with low pressure and possibly total loss of water Thursday, according to the city.
The city posted to its Facebook page that crews are responding to the situation in the area of West Bel Air Avenue near Interstate 95 and that water has been shut off to repair the leak.
“Residents and businesses, including Ripken Stadium, Maryland House, HEAT Center, Eagles Rest, and buildings the area of Gilbert Road/Long Drive will experience low water pressure and/or total outages,” the city posted.
Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady, in a post on Facebook, said there was a break in a 12-inch pipe that provides water to many businesses and residents in the city’s northwest.
McGrady said the possibility of a break has worried the city for a long time, but the adopted budget for the coming fiscal year includes money to install a second water main to service the area. That, he said, would help avoid an issue like this form occurring in the future.
“So please bear with us as we fix this problem, but also know we are preparing for the long term solution for this,” he said. “Adding a second water main to service this area will create a loop in the system that we need to ensure that these kinds of breaks don’t cause additional problems.”