Spectators heard remarks from, in addition to Buckhout, Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady and David J. Johnson of the American Legion Department of Maryland, an invocation and benediction from local American Legion chaplains, witnessed the posting and retreating of the colors by members of the Air Force Junior ROTC unit at Kenwood High School in Essex, experienced a rifle salute and playing of “Taps” by members of the Legion Post 128 Honor Guard, and they saw wreaths placed in honor of Gold Star Families — survivors of people who died while serving in the military — and in honor of veterans of the past, veterans of the present, the future and of Homeland Defense.